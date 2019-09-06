Bihar woman jumps before speeding train with baby; she dies, child survives

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:39 IST

A married woman in her late 20s killed herself by jumping in front of the speeding Bihar Sampark Kranti Express near Darbhanga station on Friday morning.

She was carrying her six-month-old daughter. However, the baby had a miraculous escape. Railway police said, they have recovered the baby safely from the tracks while her mother’s body has been sent for autopsy. “The deceased is yet to be identified,” police said.

RPF post-in-charge at Darbhanga junction, Jawaharlal, said that as soon as New Delhi bound Bihar Sampark Kranti, which had left the station at 8.25 am, approached Gumti and the engine crossed the level crossing, a woman clad in a red saree, with a child jumped before the running train. Her head were severed instantly even as the train driver tried to stop the train.

“The 6-month-old baby, who fell on the track, was rescued instantly and handed over to child care organisation, Narayani Seva Sansthan. The baby is doing fine but she has been forwarded to a primary health centre (PHC) situated in Darbhanga Sadar for a check-up,” Jawaharlal said.

According to the police, if anyone comes forward to identify the deceased woman and identifies the baby, they will hand her over to them after mandatory verification. Otherwise, the infant will be handed over to a child care home.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 15:31 IST