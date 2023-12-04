Bill tabled in Lok Sabha for establishment of central tribal varsity in Telangana

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday tabled in the Lok Sabha the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill for the establishment of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana. Lok Sabha proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session. (ANI)

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill said the university will cater to the regional aspirations. “It will increase access and quality of higher education and facilitate and promote higher education and research facilities for the people of the state. It will promote advanced knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture, and customs and advancement in technology to the tribal population of India.”

The statement added that the central tribal university shall carry out all educational, and other activities like any other central university. “The establishment of a central tribal university in Telangana is obligatory under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Therefore, the government has decided to establish a new central tribal university...”

The Union Cabinet in October approved the amendment bill for setting up the university.