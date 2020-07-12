‘Billion prayers with you’: Political leaders wish speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan, down with Covid-19

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 08:28 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished speedy recovery to actor Amitabh Bachchan who tested postive for coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“Sir, we wish you a speedy recovery. The power of a billion prayers is with you,” Kejriwal said on Twitter, tagging Bachchan’s tweet where he announced that he has contracted the disease.

The 77-year-old actor has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. His son Abhishek has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Other politicians too wished quick recovery and good health to the actor.

“Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan#AmitabhBachchan #COVID,” Union health minister tweeted.

“We all wish and pray for your speedy recovery! Get well soon @SrBachchan ji!” tweeted former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is extremely saddened by the news. “Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!” Banerjee posted on her Twitter handle.

The other members of the Bachchan family and their staff have also undergone test for Covid-19.

Amitabh was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s comedy-drama Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, while Abhishek’s debut Web series Breathe Into The Shadows released on an online video streaming platform on Friday.

The senior actor had been shooting from home and had shot for a couple of ads and apparently, even a promo for the next season of his TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.