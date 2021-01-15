Bird flu: Water samples from Kanpur zoo test positive
Eight water samples taken from water bodies inside the Kanpur zoo tested positive for avian influenza or bird flu virus, said the report of the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, where all the samples were tested as one.
The institute, which had on January 9 confirmed that the samples taken from two of the 10 red jungle fowls found dead in Kanpur zoo earlier this month had tested positive for bird flu, sent the report of the water sample testing to the authorities concerned on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, seven more birds -- five crows and two pigeons -- were found dead in the zoo on Thursday. The deaths, which have alarmed the authorities, have been attributed to contaminated water at the zoo.
Kanpur zoo assistant director Arvind Kumar Singh said the report from Bhopal confirmed bird flu virus in water but not in the soil.
A team led by chief veterinary officer, Kanpur, Dr RP Mishra visited the zoo and held meetings with officials apart from examining the entire area and animals on Thursday. Dr Mishra said his team was looking into the deaths and helping the zoo with sanitisation.
The artificial lake inside the zoo, that is spread across 18 hectares, attracts thousands of migratory birds during the winter season. Apart from the lake, the zoo has eight small and big ponds.
The source of water to the zoo is Ganga barrage and rain. It is believed the virus arrived with the migratory birds. However, zoo officials are not forthcoming about whether there has been death of any migratory birds or if any samples of them have been sent for testing.
