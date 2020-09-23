e-paper
Bizman granted bail in Asthana bribery case

Bizman granted bail in Asthana bribery case

Prasad is one of the accused in the case against former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana, who was given a clean chit by the CBI on February 11.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 01:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The agency kept the investigation on Prasad pending, as a letter rogatory sent to Dubai authorities is yet to be answered.
The agency kept the investigation on Prasad pending, as a letter rogatory sent to Dubai authorities is yet to be answered.(Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)
         

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Someshwar Shrivastava, aka Somesh Prasad, a Dubai-based businessman, in connection with the Rakesh Asthana bribery case.

Prasad is one of the accused in the case against former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana, who was given a clean chit by the CBI on February 11. However, the agency kept the investigation on Prasad pending, as a letter rogatory sent to Dubai authorities is yet to be answered.

The FIR states that Manoj Prasad, a Dubai-based businessman, told Satish Babu Sana, the complainant in the case, of his “good connections” in the CBI and that his brother, Somesh, would help him in the Moin Qureshi case, being investigated by a team led by Asthana.

