BJD lawmaker booked for misbehaving with TV reporter

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:02 IST

Filmstar-turned-Biju Janata Dal (BJP) lawmaker Anubhav Mohanty was booked on Friday, three days after he allegedly abused, misbehaved and threatened a television reporter in Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

Police officials in the state headquarters said a case under sections 341, 323, 294, 500 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against Mohanty following a complaint lodged by a reporter of Odia news channel OTV, Manoj Swain.

On November 5, Mohanty had allegedly misbehaved, taunted and verbally abused Swain when he approached him for comment at Kendrapara district collector’s office, triggering massive outrage among the state’s journalists.

In a video clip, Mohanty was seen pulling the journalist in front of the camera before mockingly clapping and commenting “you show news by distorting it”.

The BJD member of Parliament also took digs at his political rival and the Bharatiya Janaya Party (BJP) national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who in May this year lost the Lok Sabha election from Kendrapara against Mohanty.

Panda’s wife Jagi Mangat Panda runs OTV, whose reporter had alleged misbehaviour by the BJD MP.

The incident triggered outrage with several journalists staging a demonstration against Mohanty for misbehaving with Swain.

While journalists of Bhubaneswar had met the state’s home secretary demanding action against Mohanty within 24 hours, those in Cuttack burnt the Kendrapara MP’s effigy.

Similarly, Balasore Working Journalists’ Association submitted a memorandum to Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik through the district collector seeking action against Mohanty.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik said any kind of act which insults and disrespects journalists is condemnable and unacceptable.

The BJD’s spokesperson refused to comment and chief minister Naveen Patnaik said he will look into the incident.

Mohanty took to Twitter to post a video message in which he said he had the greatest regard for journalists.

“I regret the incident involving the OTV reporter,” he said but added that the TV channel was harassing him after Panda lost to him in the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling party’s MP has been in trouble after he won the polls in May this year.

In July, a woman journalist in Cuttack had lodged an FIR accusing Mohanty of misbehaving with her.

A few weeks later, his neighbour and BJD leader of Cuttack, accused him of scolding, assaulting and spitting at him during an argument over parking space.