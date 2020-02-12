BJD leader immolates herself in protest against arrest of her son in Odisha

india

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 22:34 IST

A woman leader of the Biju Janata Dal in Berhampur town of Odisha suffered severe burn injuries after she set herself on fire by pouring kerosene to protest against the arrest of her son in connection with a group clash.

Meenakshi Mishra, an active member of BJD in Berhampur, took the step soon after she had gone to Berhampur SP’s office demanding the release of her son Raja Mishra who was arrested over thrashing a boy with a cricket bat.

“In the CCTV footage, it can be clearly seen that my son was brutally thrashed by a group of people with a cricket bat in broad daylight on January 28. On what grounds, have the police arrested my son, who is completely innocent,” she alleged before setting herself on fire.

A severely burnt Mishra was first admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition turned serious.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said the BJD leader had come to his office to seek the release of her son.

“I was not present in the office. So the additional SP took note of her grievance and assured that necessary inquiry will be initiated. However, she poured kerosene on her body and attempted self-immolation,” said the SP.

The SP added that the BJD leaders’ son had criminal antecedents and several cases have been registered against him earlier.