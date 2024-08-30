BJP accuses Congress of corruption, financial mismanagement in ruling states

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday attacked the Congress party, accusing it of “corruption, financial mismanagement, and promoting anti-Hindu sentiments” in the states where it is power. BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla (Twitter Photo)

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla, who held a press conference on Friday, said that the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh has expressed a state of financial bankruptcy. “The state’s debt is already Rs.87,000 crore and it is expected to cross Rs.1 lakh crore before the next financial year,” Shukla said.

He claimed that Himachal Pradesh ranks the second most indebted state in India on a per capita basis. Of the state’s annual budget of Rs.58,444 crore, Rs.42,079 crore is already earmarked for pensions and debt repayment, Shukla said.

He further criticised the Congress-led government for reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), claiming it was an electoral ploy that is financially unsustainable.

To this, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the BJP left the state in debt. “Tell us how much debt the BJP left Himachal under”? Khera asked. He further asked why the BJP did not come to rescue the state during the calamity.

Turning his attention towards Karnataka, Shukla accused senior Congress leader and chief minister Siddaramaiah of worsening the economic situation by increasing the prices of essential commodities such as milk, petrol, and water, where that of premium products has been reduced.

He also accused the Congress of promoting anti-Hindu sentiments, citing a recent order from the Karnataka government to remove images of Lord Ram and Hanuman from public spaces in Gangavathi Nagri, the birthplace of Hanuman. “Why does the Congress hate Hindu symbols?” Shukla questioned, comparing the government’s actions to previous controversies, such as the opposition to the Ram Mandir while allegedly supporting a Haj house.

Shukla further hit out at Siddaramaiah and his family for their alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case and his deputy, D K Shivakumar, for being embroiled in fraudulent activities.

Targeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shukla demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged land fraud involving his family.

The BJP had earlier this week alleged “scam” in the allocation of a piece of land to a trust run by Kharge’s family in Karnataka.

The controversy centres around the allocation of five acres of land by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust under the Scheduled Caste quota. The trust’s trustees include several members of the Kharge family.

Shukla alleged that land meant for the state social welfare fund was diverted for personal gain, transforming “social welfare into personal family welfare.”

Shukla concluded his press conference with a series of accusations against the Congress party and its allies under the INDIA coalition.

He accused opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of attempting to ignite unrest in the country, referencing statements they made during election campaigns that Shukla claimed threatened to incite violence.