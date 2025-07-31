BJP appoints Khushbu Sundar as vice President in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2026 polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Khushbu Sundar as one of the Vice Presidents of the party in Tamil Nadu. I am immensely indebted to our H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and our TN State President @NainarBJP avl for trusting me, Khushbu posted on X.(X/ @khushsundar)

The BJP on Wednesday announced 14 Vice Presidents in Tamil Nadu, including Kushbu Sundar, M Chakravarthy, VP Duraisamy, KP Ramalingam, Karu Nagarajan, Sasikala Pushpa, P Kanagasabapathi, Dolphin Sritharan, AG Sampath, RC Paul Kanagaraj, RN Jayaprakash, Ma Venkatesan, K Gopalsamy, and N Sundar.

Sharing an X post on Wednesday, Khushbu Sundar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthiran for the opportunity.

"I am immensely indebted to our H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and our TN State President @NainarBJP avl for trusting me and giving me the huge responsibility as the Vice President, State of Tamil Nadu. As a Karyakarta of the BJP, I promise to give my best and work harder," Sundar wrote on X.

She also thanked BL Santhosh, Arvind Menon, and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy for supporting her.

"I will fail if I do not thank @blsanthosh ji, @arvindmenonbjp ji and @ReddySudhakar21 gaaru for being my constant support system. My heartiest congratulations to all my colleagues and fellow party workers who have been given the responsibilities to build the party and take the good deeds of the PM to the people of TN," the X post read.

In a separate X post, Sundar also thanked the BJP's national chief JP Nadda.

"I also would like to thank our respected National President @JPNadda ji for trusting me and giving me the responsibility. Your words of encouragement and support mean the world to me," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the BJP appointed Kesava Vinayakan as the South State General Secretary (Organisation).

Sharing the list of the office bearers, BJP Tamil Nadu wrote, "With the approval of the respected national leader Mr. @JPNadda, new state office bearers are being appointed for the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party! I extend my best wishes for their endeavours to excel! - State President Mr. @NainarBJP."

The overhaul in the party office bearers comes ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections to be held in Tamil Nadu.