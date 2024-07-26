 BJP appoints new state presidents in Bihar, Rajasthan | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
BJP appoints new state presidents in Bihar, Rajasthan

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 02:02 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has been appointed state president of Rajasthan while Dilip Jaiswal MLC is the state unit president in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed new state presidents in Bihar and Rajasthan. While Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has been appointed state president of Rajasthan, Dilip Jaiswal MLC is the state unit president in Bihar.

The announcement was made on Thursday night. (Representative file photo)
The announcement was made on Thursday night. (Representative file photo)

Jaiswal, who is currently the revenue land reforms minister in Bihar, has also been the state treasurer of the party for 20 years.

He is also the in-charge of Sikkim BJP and the managing director of Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College at Kishanganj.

The party has also appointed Arvind Menon as state in charge of Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep, Harish Dwivedi of Assam, Rajdeep Roy of Tripura, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal of Rajasthan and Atul Garg of Chandigarh.

