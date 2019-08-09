BJP appoints Prakash Javadekar as in-charge of Delhi assembly polls

india

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:05 IST

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday appointed Union minister Prakash Javadekar and party’s national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav as its in-charges for assembly elections in Delhi and Maharashtra respectively. Javadekar will be assisted by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai.

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and former Karnataka MLA Laxman Savadi will assist Yadav as the election co-in-charges in Maharashtra. The western state will go to polls in October while Delhi will have election early next year.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the election in charge for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra singh will be the co in-charge. Haryana will got to polls along with Maharashtra.

BJP’s Vice President Om Prakash Mathur has been appointed election in charge for Jharkhand, where poll is due in December. Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav will be the co in-charge for polls in Jharkhand.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 14:05 IST