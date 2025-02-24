BJP brands Mamata Banerjee's salary hike for doctors 'bribe to shut mouth'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday called West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to increase the salaries of government doctors "a bribe to shut their mouths". West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI)

Referring to the government doctors' agitation over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said the Bengal chief minister will not be able to force them to be silent.

"Mamata Banerjee is now trying to bribe and shut the mouth of the doctors. She'll never be able to do that. If you have increased the salary, we are very happy, but there are other things on which the doctors protested. Their demands were about security...She's just trying to bribe and shut the mouths of doctors," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Banerjee on Monday announced a salary hike for government doctors in the range of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. She also announced a fund of ₹2 crore for each medical college in the state for their cultural and sporting activities.

Banerjee, who has been facing the ire of junior doctors in the state, demanded strict punishment for the culprit in the rape and murder of the junior doctor in the Kolkata hospital.

"Senior doctors teach the junior doctors many things. I will request the senior doctors not to leave everything on the juniors be it a C-section or a cardiac surgery. Give at least eight hours of your service for government hospitals and then carry on with your private practice. I don't have any problem with that," she said.

She also revoked the suspension of 12 doctors of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in connection with the death of a woman.

What Mamata Banerjee said on RG Kar case

"I extend my condolences to the family of the sister who was killed in RG Kar hospital. We demand proper punishment in this case," Banerjee said.

"I had also taken to the streets in protest against the incident. Our government has passed the Aparajita Bill, but it is still pending (with the President)," she added.

The doctor was raped and murdered last year while resting in the seminar hall of the Kolkata medical college during her grueling shift. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata police, was seen loitering in the hall on CCTV. He was convicted last month.

The trial court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till death.

With inputs from PTI