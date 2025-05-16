BJP calls out Pakistan deputy PM Ishaq Dar's ‘king of the skies’ gaffe, posts video: ‘Stupid stuff'

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called out Pakistan for propagating lies after the country's Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar, quoting a fake and an edited headline of UK-based newspaper The Telegraph, claimed victory over India in the recent conflict while addressing the Senate. Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. (AFP)

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said Pakistan's “propaganda is quickly falling apart”. He said the claim made in the fake image of the newspaper was also fact-checked by the local media outlet Dawn and deemed false. He also shared a video of Ishaq Dar making claims in support of Pakistani forces in Pakistan's Senate. Follow India Pakistan News Live updates

"Pakistan's propaganda is quickly falling apart, exposing a web of lies and desperation. In a blatant attempt to save face, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar misled the country's Senate by claiming that The Telegraph had declared the Pakistan Air Force as the "Undisputed King of the Skies." The claim was so outrageous that even Dawn, Pakistan's own leading newspaper, felt compelled to fact-check and debunk it," Amit Malviya posted on X.

Another BJP leader, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also reacted to the issue. He also took a dig at the Congress, saying "only Rahul's Congress", apart from the Pakistan Army, “operates on the sole premise of 'people are fools, so let's just lie'”.

Taking to X, Chandrasekhar wrote, "Head scratchingly stupid stuff from Paks overfed, overmedalled Generals I hv said this before and cant help say this again - Apart from Pak Army, only one other organizatn operates on sole premise of "people are fools so lets just lie" - that is Rahuls Congress."

Chandrasekhar's comments came in response to a post shared by the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on the social media platform X.

The PIB Fact Check has revealed that an image circulating on social media, allegedly showing the front page of UK-based newspaper The Telegraph with the headline “Pakistan Air Force: The undisputed king of the skies”, is fake and AI-generated. It clarified that the British publication has never published any such article.

What did Ishaq Dar claim?

On Thursday, Ishaq Dar praised the country's air force by quoting a fake page of The Telegraph. In his address to Pakistan's Senate, Dar said, "Telegraph writes Pakistan Air Force is the undisputed king of the skies."

Pakistan newspaper The Dawn's iVerify Pakistan team investigated the content, found discrepancies in the viral photo, and determined that the information was false. It analysed through its tools and checked the British Publication 'The Daily Telegraph' to see if it had shared any such news story.

Posts from multiple users across social media have been sharing the photo since May 10, allegedly showing the front page of The Telegraph newspaper declaring the Pakistan Air Force the "King of the Skies" amid the recent escalation with India. However, no such article was published in the newspaper, and the screenshot is fake, Dawn reported.

While analysing the viral image, Dawn found multiple discrepancies, including spelling errors, mistyped and jumped sentences and language inconsistencies. Words like "Fyaw..." instead of "Force" and "preformance" instead of "performance" are incorrect, "Aur Force" appears instead of "Air Force" and "advancemend" instead of "advancement" is incorrect. These typographical and spelling mistakes are inconsistent with the editorial standards of a mainstream newspaper, Dawn reported.

The layout of the page was compared to the official version of The Telegraph. The image of the article is fake and no such article has been published by the UK-based publication.