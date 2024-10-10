'BJP can enjoy the bungalow, we live in people's hearts': Atishi on eviction row

The rift between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre over Atishi's alleged eviction from her residence widened on Thursday, with the Delhi chief minister accusing the BJP of attempting to take it over. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj addressing a press conference,at the Secretariat in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

She added that the BJP could keep the bungalow if it wished, as AAP leaders “live in people's hearts.”

Accusing the BJP of using various tactics to undermine the AAP-led Delhi government, Atishi highlighted “Operation Lotus”—a term used by opposition parties to suggest that the BJP lures and bribes MLAs to establish governments in states it has lost.

“The BJP is worried because it cannot defeat us in elections. When they fail to form a government, they resort to 'Operation Lotus' and even imprison leaders. Unable to have their own chief minister, they now contemplate seizing the chief minister's residence. If this brings them peace, they are welcome to do so.”

“We did not enter politics to reside in lavish cars and bungalows. If necessary, we will govern from the streets. The BJP can enjoy the bungalow; we live in people's hearts,” Atishi added.

Atishi was sworn in as chief minister on September 21, days after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. The AAP chief said he stepped down after receiving bail from the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case, indicating he would only reclaim the position if the AAP is re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and receives justice from the people.

The AAP alleged on Tuesday that Atishi was evicted from the official residence previously occupied by Kejriwal just two days after moving in.

“For the first time in the country's history, the chief minister's residence was vacated. At the behest of the BJP, the Lieutenant Governor forcibly removed chief minister Atishi's belongings from the residence,” the chief minister's office (CMO) alleged.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's office said that Atishi had stored her belongings in the bungalow prior to its official allotment and subsequently removed them herself, NDTV reported, citing sources.