e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP chief JP Nadda continues attack on Congress, Sonia Gandhi

BJP chief JP Nadda continues attack on Congress, Sonia Gandhi

BJP chief JP Nadda also claimed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) got donations from the Chinese Embassy between 2005 and 2009.

india Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda(ANI)
         

BJP chief JP Nadda continued his attack on the Congress party for the second day on Saturday, saying that under the garb of China and corona crisis, party president Sonia Gandhi should not shy away from answering questions that the nation wants to know.

He also claimed that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) got donations from Chinese Embassy between 2005 and 2009.

On Friday, Nadda had said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) had donated money to the RGF – a trust chaired by the Congress president – when the UPA government was in power at the Centre.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
LIVE: Home minister Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal visit Delhi’s Covid care centre
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
‘Only Publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi on UP’s job scheme launched by PM Modi
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
‘I think they won’t select you’: How GR Viswanath’s career came to an end
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In