BJP demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, Mamata Banerjee 'vehemently condemns' arrest

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday "vehemently" condemned Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor policy case. The Trinamool Congress chief called ED's move “a blatant assault on democracy”. The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, demanded that Kejriwal resign as the chief minister of Delhi. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday (HT Photo)

"I vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, the sitting elected Chief Minister of Delhi elected by the people. I have personally reached out to Smt Sunita Kejriwal to extend my unwavering support and solidarity. It's outrageous that while elected opposition CMs are being deliberately targeted and arrested while individuals accused under CBI/ED investigations are allowed to continue their malpractices with impunity, especially after aligning with the BJP. This is a blatant assault on democracy," she wrote on X.

Arvind Kejriwal is Mamata Banerjee's ally in the INDIA bloc.

"Today, our INDIA alliance will meet the EC to express our strong objection to the deliberate targeting and arrests of opposition leaders, particularly during the MCC period," she added.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal has become the first CM in India's history who didn't resign from his post even after being arrested.

"Arvind Kejriwal has become the first CM in the history of this country who did not care to leave his position even during the arrest. In other words, he (Arvind Kejriwal) is now way ahead of Lalu Prasad Yadav in this matter. It is the same party that once used to say that they would bring 'politics of integrity' to this country," he said.

He sarcastically called Arvind Kejriwal a staunchly honest leader.

"The true character of their 'staunch honesty' is that despite the Court rejecting the petition, Arvind Kejriwal did not leave the chair. Delhi CM is arrested in the allegations of a liquor scam, a policy that was brought by the Delhi government two years back and after investigation, the very policy was withdrawn...Arvind Kejriwal's government withdrew the policy (Delhi Liquor) and now firmly defends it. I wish to ask if it was correct then why it was withdrawn in the first place?," he added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said Kejriwal has been paying for his deeds.

"It is clear that Kejriwal is corrupt...At the time when Delhi Deputy CM and Sanjay Singh were arrested, even then it was clear that Kejriwal was involved in corruption...Now, AAP should clearly understand that they pay for their deeds," he said.

JDU leader and BJP ally KC Tyagi said Kejriwal should have answered the ED summonses.

"Arvind Kejriwal is the CM of Delhi and has worked as a senior officer of the Income Tax department. The way he rejected the number of ED summons sent to him, wasn’t a part of a good process," he said.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh slammed the BJP for ED's action.

"By making the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, they (central government) have set an example that after a change in any government, if a CM is elected by the people, can be arrested," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has said Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister of Delhi and will run the government from jail.

