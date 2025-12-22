BJP dominates Maharashtra local body elections, Opposition cries foul: 7 key takeaways

The Maharashtra local body election results have delivered a decisive verdict in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which swept a majority of municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state. As celebrations erupted in the ruling camp and the Opposition questioned the fairness of the process, the outcome offers several clear political signals ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation polls. The BJP stood out with 117 municipal president posts and over 3,300 councillor seats, accounting for nearly 48% of the total councillors elected.(HT Photo)

Seven takeaways from Maharashtra local body election results

Mahayuti alliance delivers a sweeping verdict

The BJP-led Mahayuti - comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party - dominated the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 of 288 municipal president posts. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was restricted to just 44, underlining the ruling alliance’s organisational edge at the grassroots.

BJP emerges as the single largest force

Within the Mahayuti, the BJP stood out with 117 municipal president posts and over 3,300 councillor seats, accounting for nearly 48% of the total councillors elected. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed it a “record-breaking” performance, noting that the party had more than doubled its 2017 tally of councillors.

Development plank finds resonance

The BJP and its allies repeatedly framed the outcome as an endorsement of a development-centric campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the results reflected the public’s trust in “people-centric development”, while Fadnavis stressed that the alliance avoided personal attacks and focused on governance, infrastructure and future blueprints for cities and towns.

Opposition MVA concedes defeat but disputes fairness

The Maha Vikas Aghadi - comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) - acknowledged the setback but questioned the credibility of the process.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal alleged that the elections were “not free and fair”, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders blamed money power and alleged EVM manipulation, claims rejected by the ruling alliance.

Regional variations temper the sweep

While Mahayuti performed strongly across western Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and north Maharashtra, pockets of resistance were visible.

In Vidarbha, the alliance won 73 of 100 posts, with the Congress scoring notable victories in Chandrapur district.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP retains key strongholds

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP showed particular strength in Pune district and Baramati, winning a majority of municipal president posts it contested there. The performance reinforces Pawar’s hold over smaller urban centres, even as alliances shift at the state level.

Momentum boost ahead of big civic battles

Political observers see the results as a crucial morale booster for Mahayuti ahead of the next phases of local body polls, including elections to major municipal corporations such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nagpur. With local body elections often viewed as “mini Assembly polls”, the outcome gives the ruling alliance a head start going into these high-stakes contests.