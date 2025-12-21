Maharashtra local body election result: Mahayuti claims victory; BJP emerges as largest party | Details

The Mahayuti alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed victory in the Maharashtra local body election results on Sunday. As per the State Election Commission, a total of 286 seats went to the polls for the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. BJP Maharashtra President Ravindra Chavan and party leader celebrate after winning the Maharashtra local body elections, at BJP head office in Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Dec 21, 2025. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

With the state Election Commission yet to make an official announcement, the ruling Mahayuti alliance on Sunday claimed a decisive lead, asserting that early trends point to a sweeping mandate in its favour across municipal councils and local bodies. Follow the latest updates here

The Mahayuti alliance's victory follows their win in the assembly elections in 2024 and comes ahead of the key elections of the municipal corporations.

Among the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP emerged as the largest party with a total of 118 wins.

Of the 263 results shared with HT, here is a look at where each party and alliance stands.

Maharashtra local body election 2025 result: What numbers say

Mahayuti - 214

BJP -118

Shinde Sena -59

Ajit Pawar-led NCP -37

MVA - 49

Congress - 32

Sharad Pawar-led NCP - 9

Shiv Sena UBT - 8

Maharashtra local body election 2025 result: Key updates

Amit Shah, Gadkari hail Mahayuti victory

Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari hailed the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the Maharashtra local body elections. Taking to X, both BJP leaders congratulated the alliance for the result, in which the BJP emerged as the largest party.

"Thanks to the people of the state for giving overwhelming support to the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Parishad elections. This victory is the people's blessings on the vision of the welfare of every section under the central and state governments of the NDA led by Modi ji. On this victory, I extend my best wishes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, and all the workers of the NDA," Shah wrote on X.

“In the municipal corporation and municipal council elections held across the state, heartfelt congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party on its resounding victory. Congratulations to State BJP President Shri @RaviDadaChavan ji, Chief Minister Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, and all the dedicated party workers. This victory belongs to the party workers. A heartfelt thank you to the people for reposing their faith in the BJP and its development-oriented functioning,” wrote Gadkari on X.

Devendra Fadnavis hails 'team effort'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Mahayuti’s “success” in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls was a team effort of the BJP organisation and the government.

“It is a team effort -- organisation and government. We fought the polls on the development plank. I led the campaign on a positive development agenda, and never did I even once criticise any political leader or party,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Fadnavis added that he sought votes on the development agenda, their work so far and their blueprint for the future.

Opposition MVA blames election commission, 'money power', 'fixed' EVMs

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday virtually conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, but accused the election commission of "facilitating" the victory of the ruling Mahayuti.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal congratulated the party candidates who won the posts of municipal president and councillors.

He also "congratulated" the state poll body for "helping" the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the elections.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attributed the victory of the Mahayuti to tampering of Electronic Voting Machines and said there was a "hailstorm" of money which the Opposition could not withstand.