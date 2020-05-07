e-paper
Home / India News / BJP hails India’s biggest ever exercise to evacuate citizens stranded abroad

BJP hails India’s biggest ever exercise to evacuate citizens stranded abroad

An Air India Express flight carrying Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi landed at the Kochi airport on Thursday night as India launched its biggest ever repatriation exercise in its history to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 23:25 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
BJP chief JP Nadda requested returnees to follow the rules of personal distancing, hygiene and support local authorities in the fight against coronavirus.
The BJP on Thursday hailed as “historic” the Vande Bharat Mission, India’s biggest ever exercise to bring back its citizens stranded abroad, with party president JP Nadda saying that it underlines Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “compassion and exceptional leadership”.

“As India commences the historic #VandeBharatMission to bring back Indians from across the globe, I congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his compassion and exceptional leadership at this very crucial juncture,” Nadda tweeted.  He added, “I also welcome our sisters and brothers back to India, and wish them good health. I also appeal to them to extend full cooperation, follow the rules of personal distancing, hygiene and support local authorities in the fight against coronavirus.”

An Air India Express flight carrying Indian citizens from Abu Dhabi landed at the Kochi airport on Thursday night as India launched its biggest ever repatriation exercise in its history to bring back its nationals stranded abroad amid the international travel lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Air India Express flight IX 452 with 177 passengers and four infants landed at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) at 10.09 pm, an airline spokesman said.

Another Air India Express flight IX 344 with 177 passengers and five infants from Dubai was expected to land at the Kozhikode International Airport shortly before 11.00 pm, he said.

