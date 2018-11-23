BJP hits back at KCR, alleges he is desperate for Muslim vote

Reacting sharply to TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP said on Friday the Telangana caretaker chief minister’s statement reflected his “desperation” for Muslim vote.

Earlier in the day, Rao said Prime Minister Modi and the BJP are afflicted with a “disease” that has caused “communal madness” and prompted them to block enhanced job quotas for Muslims in Telangana.

BJP national spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao alleged that as chief minister, KCR (as Rao is popularly known) has pursued ‘rabid, anti-Hindu politics’ in the state.

“The people of the state will teach him a lesson for his Nizam-like rule with unconstitutional decisions like religion-based reservations and industrial corridors for Muslims,” he told PTI.

KCR’s tacit alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) itself revealed his true communal colours and politics of appeasement, G V L Narasimha Rao alleged.

He said the TRS chief has no moral right to comment on the prime minister, who has adopted ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ as governance principle to ensure that there was neither any discrimination nor appeasement of any community.

Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said “It is KCR who has all sorts of diseases, not Modiji. It’s KCR who is into full-time Muslim and Hindu appeasement.” “Those with spine can only bend forward. However, KCR can bend both ways, unnaturally. He swings both sides to appease Muslims and Hindus,” he alleged.

“One day he is doing ‘yagnas’ for Hindu appeasement and on the other he is demanding 12 per cent reservation for Muslims,” Krishna Saagar Rao said.

According to him, KCR is scared of Modi’s election rallies in Telangana next week.

“He (KCR) is levelling these charges to save his chair. If there is any brazen Muslim appeaser, it is KCR. In fact, he went to the extreme of praising foreign oppressor Nizam as a great ruler to be in the good books of the AIMIM brothers(Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi),” the BJP spokesperson alleged.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 21:40 IST