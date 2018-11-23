Only Rahul Gandhi can unite all opposition parties, says Telangana Congress leader A Revanth Reddy

He has received requests from at least 100 candidates to campaign in their constituencies in Telangana, thanks to his oratorial skills. Anumula Revanth Reddy, the firebrand Congress working president in the state, draws huge crowds to his public meetings across Telangana, where has emerged as the party’s star campaigner. Assembly election will be held in the state on December 7. Political analysts say he is a man to watch in Telangana politics.

In an interview to Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, the 49-year-old Revanth Reddy, a former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator, says chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) behaves like the owner and not custodian of Telangana. He is confident that the Congress will oust the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from power in the December 7 state elections.

You came to the Congress from the TDP and now the two rival parties have joined hands in Telangana. Why did you opt for the Congress?

Perception is reality and reality is politics. It is a perception that TDP was formed on an anti-Congress plank. The situation demanded so. In fact, the two parties have done business in the past as well. The situation in the country is such that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR are siblings in attitude, approach, decision-making and their mindset is dictatorial too. It is very unfortunate and dangerous to democracy. Our country is the largest democracy in the world. Modi and KCR both are a threat to democracy. On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has emerged as the leader of the Opposition parties who is trying to do his best for all sections of the society and for the nation. He is not biased or power-hungry. And since we are more or less of the same age and our mindset is similar, I joined the Congress. I also wanted to take KCR head-on and for that the best platform is Congress, which gave Telangana (by pushing through the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh when it was in power) and respected the sentiments of the people.

Critics call the TDP-Congress alliance unholy. Do you think it is good for Telangana?

Definitely. I took the initiative for this alliance. In fact, I wanted to join hands with Rahulji and (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu in the national interest. From day one, I have not commented against TDP and Naiduji and am trying to ensure that the alliance succeeds.

Are you confident that the Congress will upset the TRS calculations?

There are only two players in Telangana. One is KCR and his friends BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The other platform is headed by Congress and this time there is no division or confusion among the voters. I am 100% confident that we will win the elections.

What are your key campaign talking points?

The basis of the Telangana movement was self-rule, self -respect, social justice and fair share of representation of all sections of the society. None of these exist in the KCR rule. Only one person and one family are ruling the state. Key portfolios are held by the KCR family members and his relatives are heading all the key departments. Telangana has been at the centre of many revolutions and movements and hence people keep a close eye on the top leadership. KCR thinks Telangana is his fiefdom with him as the king and his son the prince. He is arrogant and for the last 52 months, he came to the secretariat only 5-6 times. In the last three years, he has not gone there. KCR is behaving as the owner of the state. He is not accessible to even his cabinet colleagues, leave aside the people. Most of the time he stays in his farm house. He forgets that he is not the owner but a custodian of the state.

But you have worked with him also.

That time, we ignored some of his weaknesses simply because of the Telangana movement. We were not in politics then but mentally, emotionally and ideologically associated with the movement only and such things did not cross our minds.

You called MIM a friendly party of TRS but the same MIM was also a part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance. So, it is fine when you are with Congress but an enemy when you join a rival camp.

There is no straight alliance in Telangana but strategic. MIM is supporting TRS, which is sailing with the BJP. KCR supported BJP on all crucial issues such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation besides presidential, vice-president and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections. Asaduddin Owaisi is asking Muslims to vote for TRS. When KCR is sailing with Modi, why is Owaisi supporting TRS? People have to think about it.

Is Rahul Gandhi ready to lead the opposition in 2019?

Definitely. It is the public demand. People need a strong leadership committed to social justice and development of the country with a vision for the nation. Modi is destroying all the institutions and it is time for Rahulji to take him head-on. Only he can bring all the opposition parties on one platform and lead them effectively.

Is Congress united in Telangana?

There might be different opinions but the ultimate goal and destination is one.

Are you in the race for the chief minister’s post?

You can ask that to the Congress president and the state unit chief (N Uttam Kumar Reddy). I am a party loyalist. The Congress high command will take a call. We have 20-30 potential chief ministerial candidates. We have Jaipal Reddy, Jana Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, all deserving and eligible candidates, unlike TRS, which has only the KCR family.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 15:42 IST