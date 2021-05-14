BJP issues ‘fact sheet’ to refute Oppn charges

New Delhi : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday issued a “fact sheet” to counter the Oppositions’s allegations about the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, including a sluggish vaccination policy and other systemic health care deficiencies. The fact sheet, shared on social media platforms, was a step-by-step attempt to refute some of the charges.

On the allegation that the Modi government did not see the second wave of cases coming, for example, the document said that the PM, in a meeting with chief ministers on March 17, alerted states about a second wave coming, and asked them to take quick steps before it gets too late.

It similarly attempt to counter narratives on differential pricing of vaccines for states and the Centre, deaths being under-reported, inaccurate government data, money being spent on the Central Vista project amid the pandemic, and that it would take 2-3 years to vaccinate the entire population at the current rate.

“The Central Vista is a project that costs ₹20,000 crore over several years. In contrast, the vaccination budget in just 2021–22 is Rs35,000 crore and the health budget of the country in just the same period is over ₹2 lakh crore,” the fact sheet said.

It also pointed to comparisons between how well New Zealand handled the crisis, by pointing out that it has less people than Bengaluru, and that India’s population is more than that of Europe and North Korea combined.