Rumblings continue in BJP as three more MLAs resign

Three more Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Thursday announced their resignation after being denied tickets for the upcoming assembly polls in Karnataka, adding to the turmoil in the ruling party that’s attempting to fight anti-incumbency and effect a generational change in the state leadership. Reacting to the development, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said: “Change is normal, it happens. We will persuade those who are upset.” (PTI)

Out of the 224 seats in the state, the BJP has announced candidates for 212, dropping a total of 17 incumbent lawmakers.

This has fuelled dissension, protests and exits. The party denied a ticket to Mudigere lawmaker MP Kumaraswamy, who resigned and blamed national general secretary CT Ravi.

“CT Ravi has ensured that I don’t get a ticket due to personal reasons, he has that strength now as national general secretary. If I was in his position and he was in mine, I would have done the same thing,” he said.

The Dalit leader may join the Janata Dal (Secular) or contest as an independent. “I have sent in my resignation to the party office and will hand over (resignation as MLA) to the Speaker soon. I will discuss with my supporters and voters and decide my next move in a couple of days,” he added.

Haveri lawmaker Nehru Olekar, who was sentenced by a special court on charges of corruption in 2022, was also denied a ticket by the party. Hours after the list was announced, the 65-year-old two-time MLA hit the streets to protest against the party.

He was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar in the scheduled caste constituency.

“We will wait for the opinion of our workers and we will take a decision (future course of action) based on the outcome of a meeting with them,” Olekar said. He added that he had an offer from the Janata Dal (Secular) and another party. Later in the day, MLA Goolihatti Shekhar also tendered his resignation.

Among those denied tickets was Channagiri legislator Madal Virupakshappa, who was arrested in a corruption case last month after his son was caught taking a bribe of ₹40 lakh on behalf of the lawmaker. In Davangere North, former minister SA Ravindranath was dropped and so was siting legislator Linganna from Mayakonda. The party denied tickets to Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty and fielded Gururaj Gantiholi instead.

But the party appeared confident of resolving the differences. “Change is normal, it happens. We will persuade those who are upset. The discontent in the party is being rectified. The workers are strong, there will be no harm from this and the party’s dissension will be eased in most parts,” chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The protests on Thursday added to drama from a day before, when former chief minister Jagadish Shettar met party chief J P Nadda and urged him to reconsider the party’s decision to deny a ticket to him, former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi announced his resignation from the BJP, and S Angara, a minister, announced his retirement from politics.

Security outside the BJP office in Karnataka was stepped up after protests by ticket aspirants.

“The high command is talking to the disaffected. I have spoken to all the leaders. We are confident that the difference will be resolved soon. Savadi is a senior leader and has been in politics for a long time. There is also pressure from people for a place, it takes time,” Bommai added.

