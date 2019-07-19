BJP leader arrested for comments against MP CM

Former MLA and Bahartiya Janata Party leader Surendra Nath Singh was Friday arrested for allegedly using threatening language against Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday.

According to an FIR filed with the TT Nagar police station, Singh while addressing BJP workers on Thursday, allegedly said if injustice was done to the poor, blood would spill on the roads and it will be ‘of Kamal Nath’.

Singh was leading a protest against removal of encroachment by vendors on footpath and other government land in the city.

While Singh was later released on bail, the state Assembly was adjourned twice during the question hour as the ruling Congress MLAs protested the alleged remarks.

Condemning the language used by Singh, speaker NP Prajapati appealed to Congress MLAs to allow the proceedings of the house.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said the Opposition was willing to have a discussion on the issue but the treasury benches would have to ensure order in the House. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a categorical message to all public representatives as to what sort of ideal life they should live. BJP is never in favour of such a language,” Bhargava said, without naming Singh.

The BJP, meanwhile, distanced itself from Singh’s remarks as state BJP president Rakesh Singh said, “The BJP doesn’t approve the language used by Singh if he really used it.”

Singh has been booked under various sections of the IPC. City superintendent of police, TT Nagar Umesh Tiwari said, “Police are investigating the case and will see how many others were involved in the crime.”

Chief minister Kamal Nath said, “The entire House condemned the statement of the former BJP MLA. I don’t need to condemn it (separately). This is BJP’s culture which was exposed.”

Meanwhile, another FIR was lodged against the former Bhopal (Central) MLA, with MP Nagar police station in Bhopal, on Thursday night for allegedly threatening a Bhopal Municipal Corporation employee with violence if he went ahead with the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 23:54 IST