BJP leader, Meghalaya governer spar on Twitter

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 03:13 IST

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party vice-president and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Monday said that the party’s ideological founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee seeking partition of Bengal in 1947 was a “historic blunder”.

Bose’s comments on Mookerjee came as a reply to a tweet by Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy. Roy criticised Bose for the tweets attacking Mookerjee.

Mookerjee, BJP’s biggest icon, is considered the creator of West Bengal.

“With due respects to @tathagata2, I have my own principles & ideology- I don’t parrot anybody’s theory! Problems faced today is due to partition of Bengal & India. Bengal should have remained United, Dr Syamaprasad Mookerjee had his contribution, but was wrong dividing Bengal,” tweeted Bose.

Irked by Bose’s response, Roy tweeted “While being a state vice-president of an all-India party and flaunting the party’s name in your twitter handle, can you have your own “principles and ideology” and criticise the party’s founder? I personally think it is hypocrisy, but that is for you and your party to figure out.”

“#AzadHindFauj united all religions, communities under the leadership of #NetajiSubhasChandraBose to fight against the British empire to liberate the country. I would fight communal forces to keep the nation United with the spirit of Bharat. Jai Hind!” Bose wrote in a separate tweet.

Roy in a separate tweet wrote, “@Chandrabosebjp has been called a stupid joker for advocating United Bengal, totally against the tenets of his party. He did not react. He is so confused he cannot choose between his party’s ideals and his grandfather Sarat Chandra Bose. All he can do is to parrot his ancestry.”

BJP Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh refused to give Bose any importance. “He could not deliver a single thing that he promised to do. Maybe he wanted to become an MLA or MP but the people did not give him a chance. He is most possibly expressing his frustration. The party has simply nothing to speak on his remarks,” Ghosh said.

Speaking to HT over phone, Bose stood by his comments and added that he considered Mookerjee communal.