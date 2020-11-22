BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain says Article 370 not there now, it will never be

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 19:01 IST

The BJP Sunday said Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was “buried” by Parliament following proper procedures of law, and expressed hope that it will not be restored by the Supreme Court.

Several mainstream parties from Jammu and Kashmir have challenged in the Supreme Court the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to withdraw Article 370 and also divide the state into two union territories.

“I do not want to discuss anything on the SC (Supreme Court), the judiciary. But, (Article) 370 is gone. The ‘Gupkar gang’ is sure it (Article 370) will be restored, but I am also sure it will not be restored. The way they are making a claim, I too am.

“We have abrogated it according to proper procedures and both the houses of the Parliament have passed it. Parliament frames laws and it (Art 370) has been abrogated,” BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain told PTI.

He was recently appointed the BJPs in-charge for the elections in Kashmir.

The special status of the erstwhile state was abrogated at the highest temple of democracy and the law was repealed by the “makers of Constitution”, he said, referring to the Parliament.

“The BJP has done nothing. It is the Parliament which has done it...Was it done at the BJP’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg office? It was abrogated at the highest temple of democracy. The makers of the Constitution abrogated it,” he said.

Asked about the challenge ín Supreme Court, the BJP leader said, “When some decision is taken, we will see it. But as of now, it (Article 370) has been buried in a grave”.

Hussain said no power in the world, including the United Nations, can restore the special status of J-K.

“Article 370 is gone and even the UN, the whole world, does not have the courage (to restore it). Pakistan pleaded before Saudi Arabia, the Organisation of Islamic Countries, but has anyone said anything?... Article 370 is not there now and it will never be. It is gone forever,” he asserted.

Asked how was the party sure that Article 370 will not be restored when the case was sub-judice and the Supreme Court was still hearing the matter, the BJP national spokesperson said every issue is being taken to the court nowadays.

“The Article has been revoked. If it is sub-judice, does it mean Article 370 is there? It is not. Every issue is taken to court...If the court has granted a stay, then it is a different issue, but there is no stay from anywhere.

“If (PDP president) Mehbooba Mufti is saying they will get it back, then let them hold on to their belief, I will hold on to mine,” he said.

Hussain said the government and the Attorney General of the country will respond to the issue in the court. Referring to the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in J-K, the BJP leader said the whole election is about development. “We are pro-development and we will undertake development in J-K. It is a question of our credibility. The Prime Minister loves J-K and this whole election is on development. We want to live in the hearts of the people of Kashmir. “We want the youth who have gone astray and picked up guns to hold pens in their hands. We will respect the aspirations of the people of J-K and we will win Kashmir through love,” he said. Asked about the concerns raised by political parties about their candidates not being able to campaign, the former Union minister said the administration must take care of their security. “When elections took place in Punjab after terrorism, the candidates were taken in police protection. If they go separately, they will become the target of the terrorists. So, Mehbooba’s allegations are wrong. BJP candidates are being given the same treatment as those of the Gupkar gang.

“The BJP candidates are also complaining about the same thing. It is the responsibility of the administration to protect their lives,” he said.