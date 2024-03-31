BJP leader's dig at Thackeray over ‘Bhrasht Janata Party’ remark: ‘If movies on corruption could…’

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over the latter's comments on BJP earlier in the day. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Uddhav Thackeray

Attacking the Shiv Sena (UBT) of involvement in alleged irregularities in the distribution of 'khichdi' during the pandemic, and purchase of body bags for COVID victims, Bawankule said, “If deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis makes movies on corrupt practices of the previous Uddhav Thackeray government, then they would be called khichdi files, COVID body bag files, waze or laden files.”

“The script for ₹100 crore recovery files is ready,” he added.

Bawankule said that instead of making sarcastic remarks about the party Thackeray should think about how he functioned when he used to be the CM. “Instead of making sarcastic remarks, Thackeray should think about how he functioned from home when he was chief minister for two-and-half years.”

"No matter how many sarcastic comments you make, the people of Maharashtra will give you a befitting reply," Bawankule said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the electoral bonds issue earlier in the day and called it the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. "It has emerged that the BJP is the most corrupt party. It is the 'Bhrasht Janata Party'. Their real face has been exposed before the people," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray also highlighted how several leaders whom BJP earlier accused of corruption joined the party recently. Taking a dig at PM Modi over the BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' campaign, Thackeray said, "When I was the chief minister during Covid, I made a resolve that 'mera parivar, meri zimmedaari' (my family, my responsibility). There is only you and the chair in your ‘parivar’.

(With inputs from PTI)