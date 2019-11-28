e-paper
BJP making shameless attempts to subvert democracy in Maharashtra: Sonia Gandhi

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament House, she also attacked the Governor of the state and said that he acted in an “unprecedented and reprehensible manner”.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2019 11:08 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP.(Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)
         

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the BJP accusing it of making shameless attempts to “subvert democracy” in Maharashtra and to blatantly sabotage the three party alliance from coming to power in the state.

All party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were present in the meeting.

