Maharashtra: BJP MLC's aunt held for conspiracy to kill husband over extra-marital affair

A shocking case of murder and conspiracy has unfolded in Maharashtra's Pune, where police have arrested the aunt of BJP MLC Yogesh Tilekar in connection with the alleged contract killing of her husband. Initial Police probe revealed that the murder was the outcome of Mohini’s extra-marital affair, (Representational Image)

The accused Mohini Wagh, 48, allegedly hired four individuals to carry out the murder of her husband Satish Wagh, 55, PTI reported.

Satish Wagh was allegedly abducted and murdered on December 9. He was bundled into a car near Shewalwadi Chowk in the Hadapsar area of Pune city and he was found murdered near Yavat on Pune-Solapur Highway in the district, around 40 kilometres from the spot he was abducted, police said.

Initial investigations have revealed that the murder was the outcome of Mohini’s extra-marital affair, which reportedly led to her plotting the death of her spouse.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade, the investigation revealed that Mohini, 48, had allegedly been in an extra-marital relationship with Akshay Jawalkar, a former tenant of the Wagh family.

"Jawalkar's family was Wagh's tenants for several years. During their stay there, a relationship developed between Akshay and Mohini," he said.

After her husband found out about the affair, he confronted his wife, which allegedly led to a violent domestic situation with Wagh reportedly becoming abusive towards Mohini.

Thereafter, the Jawalkar family moved elsewhere, but Akshay and Mohini remained in touch.

In an apparent turn of events, Mohini had asked her former tenant Jawalkar to kill her husband. Accordingly, Jawalkar gave ₹5 lakh as 'supari' (contract) to four others to execute the murder, the official further said.

BJP MLC's aunt arrested

The police have arrested Mohini Wagh, Akshay Jawalkar, and four others — Pawan Shyamsundar Sharma (30), Navnath Arjun Gursale (31), Vikas Sitaram Shinde (28), and Atish Jadhav — for their involvement in the conspiracy and murder.

Following her arrest, Mohini Wagh will be presented before a local court. Authorities have indicated that further investigations into the case are ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)