Class 11 student, stabbed to death by 10 men in Faridabad market, kept screaming for help. None came

More chilling details have emerged in the murder of a Class 11 student in Faridabad, who was stabbed by a group of 10 men in a market on Tuesday. According to police, the victim screamed for help but none of the onlookers dared to intervene. The armed suspects stabbed him a dozen times in the abdomen, chest, back and thigh in less than a minute and fled the scene. The police have arrested all 10 accused, aged between 19 and 21 years.(Representational)

The police have arrested all 10 accused, aged between 19 and 21 years, in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Anshul Kumar, accompanied by his sister Anjali, visited a sweet shop in the market. As Anjali purchased snacks, Anshul began chatting with friends when the accused, armed with knives and rods, attacked him.

Eyewitnesses reported that the victim screamed for help, but onlookers were too afraid to intervene.

According to the police, the victim had an ongoing dispute with the accused, who were allegedly involved in selling drugs and misbehaving with girls in the area. The argument escalated into a violent clash, resulting in Anshul being stabbed at least 14 times.

Anjali, who witnessed the attack, rushed her brother to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The accused, identified as Harsh Mathur, Rohit Dhama, Himanshu Kumar, Karn, Mohammad Sajid, Rupesh, Karan Koli, Vasu, Deepak, and Jatin, have been detained by the police. Some of the accused have multiple criminal cases, including robbery, registered against them at various police stations in Faridabad.

Family's allegations

The victim's family is staging protests and has accused police of inaction and "laughing off" the matter when they had complained of Anshul receiving death threats on Instagram a few days ago.