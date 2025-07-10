BJP mocks Arvind Kejriwal's 'should get Nobel Prize' comment, says deserves award for...

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday responded to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's statement that he should win the Nobel Prize for governance, calling it laughable. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (right) and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI and PTI)

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that former Delhi CM would get the award if there were categories for "incompetence" and "corruption".

Speaking at a release of the Punjabi edition of a book, titled "Kejriwal Model", in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal had said he should “get the Nobel Prize” for being able to work at all as Delhi chief minister "amid such a lot of problems" put up allegedly by the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

“For as long as we had a government in Delhi, hurdles were put up, but we continued to work,” Kejriwal said, speaking in Hindi, “That is why I feel I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration — because I did so much in spite of the L-G, in spite of so many problems."

Sachdeva on Wednesday said that people of Delhi are stunned to hear about Arvind Kejriwal's desire for a Nobel Prize, reported PTI.

He added that people of Delhi have not forgotten the "scams" related to panic buttons in public transport buses, pension for women, classroom construction and liquor, among others.

Sachdeva criticised Kejriwal, suggesting he would have definitely won a Nobel Prize if there were categories for "incompetence, anarchy and corruption."

"Several scams, including the construction of the "sheesh mahal", took place during Keriwal's rule in Delhi," he alleged, according to PTI. “Kejriwal demanding a Nobel Prize for himself is laughable. The people of Delhi are stunned to hear about his desire for a Nobel Prize.”

The AAP responded to the Delhi BJP chief, urging his party to prioritise governance in Delhi rather than engaging in name-calling.

"Virendra Sachdeva is in the government now. It is time to govern, not just talk. Opposition days are over -- now you have to deliver. Delhi is waiting for real work, not distractions or name-calling," Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a statement.