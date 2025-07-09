‘I should get Nobel Prize’: Kejriwal on his Delhi work ‘in spite of L-G’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has said he should “get the Nobel Prize” for being able to work at all as Delhi chief minister "amid such a lot of problems" put up allegedly by the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G). Arvind Kejriwal speaking at a book-release function in Mohali. (Video grab/YouTube/@AamAadmiParty)

He was speaking in Mohali on Tuesday at the release of the Punjabi version of the book ‘Kejriwal Model' by senior party leader Jasmine Shah.

“For as long as we had a government in Delhi, hurdles were put up, but we continued to work,” Kejriwal said, speaking in Hindi, “That is why I feel I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration — because I did so much in spite of the L-G, in spite of so many problems."

He also slammed the BJP, which defeated the AAP in the Delhi elections earlier this year and ended its decade-long stint: “Neither do they want to work, nor do they want anyone else to work.”

A Magsaysay awardee for his work on the Right to Information (RTI) as an activist, he said that as a politician he only wanted to show that government schools and hospitals could also be good examples.

“I had no desperation to win every election. My work was to create a model… And we showed that,” he said.

Kejriwal has been focusing on Punjab lately, where his party remains in power since 2022 with a brute majority under CM Bhagwant Mann. In Delhi, his successor, BJP's Rekha Gupta, has repeatedly accused the AAP of not being sincere and creating only an illusion about a work model.