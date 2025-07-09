‘I should get Nobel Prize’: Kejriwal on his Delhi work ‘in spite of L-G’
AAP chief was speaking in Mohali where he released the Punjabi version of the book ‘Kejriwal Model' by senior party leader Jasmine Shah
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has said he should “get the Nobel Prize” for being able to work at all as Delhi chief minister "amid such a lot of problems" put up allegedly by the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (L-G).
He was speaking in Mohali on Tuesday at the release of the Punjabi version of the book ‘Kejriwal Model' by senior party leader Jasmine Shah.
“For as long as we had a government in Delhi, hurdles were put up, but we continued to work,” Kejriwal said, speaking in Hindi, “That is why I feel I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration — because I did so much in spite of the L-G, in spite of so many problems."
He also slammed the BJP, which defeated the AAP in the Delhi elections earlier this year and ended its decade-long stint: “Neither do they want to work, nor do they want anyone else to work.”
A Magsaysay awardee for his work on the Right to Information (RTI) as an activist, he said that as a politician he only wanted to show that government schools and hospitals could also be good examples.
“I had no desperation to win every election. My work was to create a model… And we showed that,” he said.
Kejriwal has been focusing on Punjab lately, where his party remains in power since 2022 with a brute majority under CM Bhagwant Mann. In Delhi, his successor, BJP's Rekha Gupta, has repeatedly accused the AAP of not being sincere and creating only an illusion about a work model.