Delhi CM Rekha Gupta releases 100-day report card, hits out at previous govt

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday highlighted the achievements of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led in the last 100 days. While releasing a book at the Delhi secretariat along side cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, Gupta said the government dedicated each of the 100 days to the service of the people. The 22-paged workbook is titled ‘Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar - 100 Din Seva Ke’. (PTI photo)

“We dedicated our 100 days to the service of the people. Our MLAs, councillors, party functionaries, will be taking the workbook to the people. The Delhi government is working with the central government hand in hand. The previous government did nothing… that government indulged in corruption, and this government is working for the people. We will explain the work to the people and also seek their suggestions. The government is working 24x7”, said Gupta.

The book also highlighted the government’s efforts to clean Yamuna. It has also earmarked ₹1lakh crore budget for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana and other health initiatives, ₹5,100 crore budget for ₹2,500 monthly assistance to poor women, among other initiatives.

Also Read: Delhi govt inaugurates battery system to manage peak demand

The 22-paged workbook is titled ‘Kaam Karne Wali Sarkar - 100 Din Seva Ke’.

The CM added that public events will be held in every assembly constituency and ward, where MLAs and councillors will present a report of the 100-day work to the people. A ceremony will be held on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to mark the completion of 100 days, she said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has undertaken many initiatives in the interest of the people. That (AAP) was a name-seeking government, this is a work-doing government. That was a government that enjoyed the perks. This is a government that offers service,” said Gupta.