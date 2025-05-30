Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
Delhi govt inaugurates battery system to manage peak demand

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 30, 2025 05:42 AM IST

Developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, officials said it is the country’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest such system

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood on Thursday inaugurated a 20MW/40MWh stand-alone utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS), at Kilokri in south Delhi, and said that it will be used to improve power supply and manage peak power demand.

Power minister Ashish Sood at the inauguration. (HT)
Developed by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, officials said it is the country’s first commercially approved and South Asia’s largest such system.

“This system, built in record time under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, sets a new benchmark in regulatory and technological innovation across India. Developed with support from IndiGrid, GEAPP, and TERI, this is south Asia’s largest standalone battery inverter-type power setup — based on advanced technology. Through this initiative, the government aims to ensure uninterrupted power supply for Delhi’s citizens. This cutting-edge model will be widely adopted to eliminate power outages across the capital,” Sood said.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was also present on the occasion.

The minister said the 20MW storage system will reduce the strain on Delhi’s power infrastructure. The government will scale up the model further, particularly in unauthorised colonies and areas with limited land availability or no existing grid.

“Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government’s top priority is to overhaul the neglected and outdated power infrastructure of the last ten years. The aim is to rapidly adopt new technologies to ensure smooth and round-the-clock electricity supply for the people of Delhi,” Sood said.

