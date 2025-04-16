BJP MP blames Muslim body AIMPLB for ‘provoking' people against Waqf Act

Days after the Murshidabad violence over the Waqf Act, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal attacked the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday, accusing it of deliberately provoking people despite the matter being sub-judice. New Delhi, Apr 03 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (Sansad TV)

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Pal questioned the rationale behind the anti-Waqf Act protests, asserting a legal challenge is already pending before the Supreme Court.

"AIMPLB is continuously provoking people. The law has passed, and the application has been submitted to the Supreme Court, so why are the protests taking place? They don't want the backwards classes, the poor, and women to get a place in the Waqf Board or its benefits," Pal said.

"The government has brought this Bill for the benefit of Muslims. The income of Waqf hasn't been used to build schools and colleges; it cannot even pay salaries to its employees," he added.

The BJP leader also criticised the current state of Waqf Board affairs, stating that its income has not been utilised to build educational infrastructure or ensure salaries for its employees.

BJP MP on Murshidabad violence

The BJP MP also slammed the West Bengal government over the handling of Murshidabad violence, adding that “Mamata Banerjee is not able to see the torment of the Hindus forced to flee from Murshidabad and is meeting with the Imams.”

The BIP leader said that the riots have spread to other areas of South 24 Parganas and the state government is silent on it.

Recently, violent clashes occurred in various parts of West Bengal, including Murshidabad’s Dhulian area, where three people were killed and several were injured during anti-Waqf Act protests.

On Monday, supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) clashed with police in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, torching police vehicles and injuring several.

The Central Forces have been deployed currently in the violence-hit areas after the order of the Calcutta High Court.