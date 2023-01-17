BJP MP draws parallels Bihar and Maharashtra, predicts turmoil. Nitish responds

BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh on Tuesday was reported to have drawn parallels between Bihar and Maharashtra politics as he targeted the ruling Grand Alliance. He claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led state would “soon witness political events similar to Maharashtra last year”. The MP from Araria also claimed that all the ruling JD)U) MLAs and MPs are in touch with the BJP. “Our doors are open for everyone except Nitish Kumar. Very soon, a situation like Maharashtra would unfold in Bihar. JDU leaders are ready to jump ship and link their lot with the BJP,” Singh was quoted by the news agency ANI.

The BJP MP further added, “The people of Maharashtra lost their trust in the Shiv Sena. On similar lines, no MLA or MP will stay with Nitish Kumar. They will desert Nitish Kumar and join the BJP and other parties. Nitish Kumar will be left all alone. All MLAs and MPs are tired of him."

In response to the BJP MP's claims, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Let them say whatever they want”. “What can we do if somebody wants to speak? In Bihar, people elect their government and we simply work. I have been working for the last 17 years,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at the BJP leader. “BJP's Maharashtra strategy did not work in Bihar before too. When it did not work then how will it work now?” he asked.

(With inputs from ANI)