BJP MP, MLA exchange blows over name on foundation stone, video goes viral

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Sharad Tripathi and party MLA from Mehdawal Rakesh Singh Baghel exchanged blows at a meeting in Uttar Pradesh. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Tripathi is seen hitting Baghel with his shoe following an argument. News agency ANI reported that the argument broke out over placement of names on a foundation stone of a project. Baghel hit back landing a few punches at the Lok Sabha MP before security personnel and other BJP functionaries intervened and separated them.

UP minister Ashutosh Tandon was also present at the meeting, which had been convened by the district planning board at Sant Kabir Nagar. Tandon, who is also BJP in-charge of Sant Kabir Nagar, is seen trying to pacify the two leaders.

No BJP leader was willing to make a comment on the issue. However, some leaders hinted that a disciplinary action might be initiated against the leaders. Repeated attempts to contact the leaders involved for their version failed to elicit a response. The MLA supporters have demanded action against the MP.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 19:12 IST