BJP MP’s son allegedly assaults MLA’s son with sword in Gujarat

A BJP MLA’s son has accused his uncle, the son of an MP, of attacking him with a sword in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Friday, in what seems to be a fallout of business rivalry between them.

Sunil Chauhan, son of BJP’s Kalol MLA Suman Chauhan, has registered a complaint with Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad, that Umesh Chauhan, his uncle had hit him in the head with sword.

Umesh is the son of Panchmahal MP, Prabhatsinh Chauhan, through his second wife. Suman is the wife of Pravinsinh Chauhan, who is the son of Prabhatsinh from his first wife.

The rivalries in the families appeared during the 2017 assembly elections when the BJP had given the Kalol ticket to Suman. Prabhatsinh, however, had been lobbying for his new wife Rangeshwari Rathwa from the same seat.

Vastrapur police said Sunil has been admitted in a hospital with multiple wounds, including one on the head.

“An FIR against Umesh Chauhan has been registered for attempt to murder,” they said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that both the men are into sand mining business and had developed some business rivalry over the years, police said.

Sunil in his FIR has alleged that on Friday, when he was on his way to Kalol from Ahmedabad, Umesh intercepted his car, made him get down and hit him with the sword.

Umesh was accompanied by others, who helped him in the assault, Sunil said.

Prabhatsinh has issued a statement that he has nothing to do with the issue.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 21:01 IST