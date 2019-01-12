BJP national council meet LIVE updates:Rahul Gandhi has learnt to insult India from foreign soil: RS Prasad

On the second day of BJP’s national council meet which began on Friday, top party leaders will be face to face with national council members. The national council meeting is likely to be the last one before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.With Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati’s expected announcement of an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and BSP today, Amit Shah had on Friday said that it was impossible to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As opposition forming alliances, today’s meeting will likely focus on BJP’s strategy against opposition for a guaranteed win in Lok Sabha 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also to deliver a valedictory speech.

12: 16 pm IST SP-BSP alliance is for their survival: RS Prasad The SP BSP alliance is for their survival, it’s not in the interest of the country or Uttar Pradesh.





12:15 pm IST Rahul has learnt to insult India from foreign soil: RS Prasad Rahul Gandhi has learnt to insult India from foreign soil. We will draw the right lesson from poll defeat in assembly election. Rahul should answer about his Jumla (farm loan waiver) - what’s happening in Punjab and Karnataka.





12: 05 Pm IST This election is not of UP, this is for India: Prasad on SP- BSP Alliance This election is not of UP, this is for India. People will look for a leader who will lead India. We will win 74 seats in Up. Our NDA is strong.





12: 05 pm IST BJP committed to provide justice for Muslim Women: RS Prasad Our resolution criticise Congress for opposing triple talaq. We are committed to provide justice for Muslim women.





12: 04 pm IST Only glue of alliance is hatred against Modi: RS Prasad Only glue of alliance is hatred against Modi. We have appeared to Millenium voters to vote for Modi.





12: 03 pm IST 2019 election is a choice between stability versus instability: Prasad 2019 election is a choice between stability versus instability. Honest courageous leader versus unknown leader of a unstable combination. Majboot Sarkar (Strong govt) versus majboor sarkar (helpless govt)





12:02 PM IST Congress continues to play with national security: Ravi Shankar Congress ruled India for 58 years, but it continues to play with national security. India need fighter plane. Today when it is being procured through transparent mechanism, Congress campaign is based on lies.





11: 50 am IST PM Modi ensured no opportunity for terrorists: Sitharaman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BJP National Convention in Delhi: We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This govt under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb peace.





11:37 am IST India achieved a milestone with several countries because PM maintained a diplomatic relationship: Sitharaman “We achieved a milestone with several countries because PM Modi maintained a diplomatic relationship with all global leaders,” said defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman





11:35 am IST Country can foresee a bright future only under leadership of PM: Sitharaman “The country can foresee a bright future only under the leadership of PM Modi,” said defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman





11:25 am IST Non-performance, corruption were the features of the previous govt: Gadkari “Non-performance and corruption were the features of the previous government. But, after we came to power, good governance,ease of business and development has been delivered by Modi ji and our government in 4.5 years as we promised in our manifesto,” Nitin Gadkari was quoted by news agency ANI



