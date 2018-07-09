BJP plays down differences with JD(U) after Nitish Kumar says waiting on seat sharing formula

BJP leaders on Monday played down the JD(U)’s reported differences with their party over a host of issues, including allocation of seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and expressed confidence that their alliance will fight the elections together.

A likely meeting between BJP chief Amit Shah and JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on July 12 in Patna will help iron out the differences between the two parties, they said.

Shah will be in the state as part of his nation-wide tour to review and strengthen the BJP’s preparations for the general elections.

Kumar had on Sunday delivered a combative address at his party’s national executive meeting, saying he will always oppose corruption, crime and communalism, and those thinking of marginalising his party will stand marginalised.

His remarks appeared to be aimed at a section of BJP leaders from Bihar who have been linked with incidents of communal tensions and violence.

A BJP leader said that his party did not see any serious difference with the JD(U), and the tricky issue of seat-sharing will be thrashed out amicably among their top leadership.

The Bihar chief minister also dismissed reports of any “rift” between the JD(U) and the BJP over sharing of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He, however, described Union minister Giriraj Singh’s meeting with jailed Bajrang Dal activists in Nawada district as “not acceptable” and made it clear that his government would not tolerate any attempts to disturb communal harmony in the state.