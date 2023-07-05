Ruckus in Karnataka assembly after BJP protests over Congress promises

Bengaluru: Chaos unfolded in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests inside and outside the Assembly against the alleged delay in fulfilling the pre-poll promises made by the ruling Congress government in the state. BJP MLAs shout slogans as they gather in well of the house during the state assembly session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

BJP leaders were seen storming into the Well of the House and raising slogans against the Congress, thereby, causing disruptions in the sessions’s proceedings.

The proceedings began with the Speaker, UT Khader, allowing the “star questions” to be raised. Even as Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda got up to raise the question, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former ministers R Ashoka and Ashwath Narayan demanded the suspension of Question Hour and discussion on the guarantees announced by the Congress.

Ashoka accused the ruling government in the state of “cheating” people in the name of five guarantees. Soon after, other BJP legislators too raised the issue demanding that their submission be allowed first. The Speaker repeatedly appealed the BJP to allow the Question Hour to take place, but couldn’t calm down the chaos.

Heated arguments ensued between the Congress and the BJP MLAs as the Opposition demanded implementation of the five pre-poll promises at the earliest.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state, the Congress had promised 200 units of free power to all households under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, ₹2,000 a month to each woman head of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, free travel for women in government-run buses under the Gruha Shakti scheme, ₹3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 a month to unemployed diploma graduates for two years under the Yuva Nidhi scheme and 10kg food grains to each member of a below poverty line (BPL) family under the Anna Bhagya scheme, as the five pre-poll promises.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, taking a swipe at the BJP, said that they were unable to “tolerate the success” of five guarantees. “Let the Question Hour happen. Then we will hear their [BJP’s] pearls of wisdom,” he said on Monday.

However, the BJP MLAs were firm to make a submission about the alleged failure in implementation of the five promises.

Shivakumar, attacking the BJP, further asked that have they ever fulfilled their promise of “depositing ₹15 lakh in everyone’s bank account and bringing back black money parked overseas”. “We are committed to our promises and we will fulfill them,” he asserted.

Siddaramaiah too appealed to the BJP to give up its “adamant posture”. Soon after, the BJP legislators trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans against the incumbent government. Following which, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for briefly.

As the house assembled again, the BJP MLAs stood at the Well of the house raising slogans. Amidst the ongoing chaos, Khader went ahead with the question hour and later allowed the documents of various departments to be tabled in the house.

Outside the Assembly, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, along with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda, joined hundreds of BJP workers at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest against the Karnataka government.

Yediyurappa accused the Congress of “misleading” people with the five guarantees. “Our agitation is against the failure of fulfilling the five guarantees. We are also opposing the government’s stand to withdraw the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter laws, which our government had introduced in the past,” he said.

Responding to Yediyurappa, Shivakumar told reporters that the veteran BJP leader is helping to promote Congress’ schemes. “It’s good that Yediyurappa protested. He is promoting our guarantees. If we have done something wrong, correct us. We are ready to change,” he said.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that Shivakumar will not become the chief minister and the Congress government will collapse by December.

“During the discussion in the Assembly, it was Shivakumar who was frequently standing to speak as he is waiting for Siddaramaiah to vacate the CM chair. I guarantee that Siddaramaiah will not leave the chair and that Shivakumar will not become the CM since this government’s warranty ends in December. Congress will be destroyed,” Yatnal said.

(With inputs from agencies)

