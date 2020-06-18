BJP puts off political rallies for two days

india

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:41 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Thursday it will put off all political programmes, including ongoing digital rallies, to mark the first year of the government’s second term as a mark of respect for the 20 soldiers killed in action in Ladakh.

BJP president JP Nadda, who was scheduled to address a digital rally in Assam on Thursday, announced the two-day break in political programmes through a tweet.

“The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs. BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days,” he tweeted.

A violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night left 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of the soldiers will not be in vain. He said India has always worked with its neighbours in a cooperative and friendly manner and hoped for their growth and development. However, he added that India is prepared to give a befitting reply if it is provoked.

A meeting of all political parties will be chaired by Modi on Friday to discuss the situation.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has halted large gatherings, the BJP opted for virtual engagement and digital rallies to connect with people. These rallies are being organised to showcase the Union government’s achievements and, going forward, will be used for electioneering as well.