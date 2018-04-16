BJP releases second list of 82 candidates for Karnataka assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its candidates for 82 more seats for the Karnataka assembly polls, taking to 154 the number of constituencies for which it has declared its nominees.

Polls for the 224-member assembly are scheduled for May 12.

The BJP released its second list of candidates, a day after its central election committee met in New Delhi to finalise the names of its candidates for the high-stakes election.

The BJP on April 8 declared its first list of 72 nominees that included its chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and senior leaders KS Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar.

The Congress on Sunday released its list of 218 candidates.

The BJP is making an all-out bid to oust the Congress from power in the southern state.

(This story has not been modified from its original version)