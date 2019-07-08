BJP’s Etawah MP Katheria, booked in toll plaza assault case, files complaint

Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Etawah Ram Shankar Katheria, booked after alleged attack on toll plaza staff in Agra on Saturday, has forwarded his complaint to the police through WhatsApp, blaming the toll plaza employees .

The Etmadpur police confirmed receipt of the complaint on WhatsApp.

“We have received a WhatsApp message on behalf of MP Ram Shankar Katheria. It has been made part of investigation in the case already registered against the MP on the complaint of Rehan Kalan toll plaza staff on Saturday,” informed in charge of Etmadpur police station.

Katheria has alleged in his complaint that he was coming from Delhi to attend a Van Mahotsav event at lion safari in Etawah and passed through the toll plaza at Rehan Kalan on inner ring road.

“My car passed through the toll plaza followed by vehicle of my security staff but the toll plaza staff tried to stop them and 50 metres ahead, they surrounded the car,” said Katheria in his complaint.

“When the security men got out, the toll plaza staff abused and hit them. Hearing the noise , I got down from my vehicle and tried to pacify them but about five toll plaza men rushed towards me with baton in hand,” he said.

“Finding me in danger, my security personnel Vipin Kumar fired in the air. There were protocol and escort vehicles behind and seeing them, the toll plaza staff ran away. My two security personnel Vipin Kumar and Pinku Upadhyaya were injured,” said Katheria .

“Thereafter I called in charge of Etmadpur police station on CUG number which was closed and then called CO Etmadpur and SSP Agra to apprise them of the incident,” said the MP who sought registering of his FIR and action against the guilty.

However, Etmadpur police said that the WhatsApp message was made part of the investigation.

