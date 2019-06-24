BJP’s Rajasthan chief Madan Lal Saini dies in Delhi’s AIIMS

Rajasthan BJP unit chief Madan Lal Saini died at New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday, a party spokesperson said. He was 75.

He was diagnosed with infection in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in Jaipur. On Saturday, he was shifted to Delhi owing to his deteriorating health conditions and was being treated under the Hematology Department at AIIMS, PTI reported.

Saini who was also a Rajya Sabha member, was appointed the chief of the Rajasthan unit of the BJP in June last year after the party had been headless for almost three months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his death and described it as a major loss.

The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the Party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2019

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his grief at Saini’s death. “Saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Madan Lal Saini, Member of Rajya Sabha. In his extensive public life as an MP, MLA and State BJP President in Rajasthan, he served with distinction. My profound condolences to bereaved family members and followers. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah described Saini as “a true public servant, whose whole life was devoted to the party and society. His contribution in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan was his major contribution.”

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said he was shocked that Saini was no more.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweets, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace." pic.twitter.com/KZwpcV0c2f — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

BJP’s working president J P Nadda described Saini’s death as an “irreparable loss”.

“I am shocked by the death of Madan Lal Saini in the Rajya Sabha. This is irreparable damage to the Bharatiya Janata Party family. Madan Lal Saini offered his whole life in the service of society. God bless his virtuous soul,” he tweeted.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 20:20 IST