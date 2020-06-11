e-paper
Home / India News / BJP’s Sambit Patra gets HC protection from coercive action over remarks against former PMs

BJP’s Sambit Patra gets HC protection from coercive action over remarks against former PMs

Sambit Patra’s tweet inviting Congress men to file a complaint against him for accusing former PMs has been mentioned in the complaint.

india Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:19 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Raipur
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is currently undergoing quarantine after discharge from a hospital.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is currently undergoing quarantine after discharge from a hospital.(PTI Photo)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra has been shielded by the Chhattisgarh High Court from any ‘coercive’ action in two cases registered against him in Raipur and Bhilai till the next date of hearing in the case.

HT has a copy of the HC’s Thursday order, which said, “Considering the contention of petitioner that the petitioner is patient of COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital and is in quarantine for 14 days, it would be expedient to direct that till the next date of hearing, no coercive steps shall be taken against him in police station of Bhilai…”

The HC granted four weeks time to the state to file a counter-affidavit in the case.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

National Students Union of India (NSUI) state president Akash Sharma and Youth Congress president Purna Chandra Padhi had lodged a complaint in Bhilai and Raipur against Patra.

In the FIR, Padhi alleged that on May 10, Patra tweeted unsubstantiated allegations against two former prime ministers-- Jawahar Lal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi—both belonging to the Congress party.

Patra in a tweet had noted that a complaint had been filed against him by some men from the Congress party for calling former prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, corrupt.

He had further alleged that India’s first prime minister had mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir situation and also accused Rajiv Gandhi of corruption in Bofors gun purchase deal and involvement in 1984 Delhi riots.

Rajiv Gandhi was exonerated of wrongdoing by the Delhi High Court in 2011

Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
