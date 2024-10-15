BJP seeks governor’s intervention in Hubballi cases’ withdrawal

The Karnataka BJP on Monday requested governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to intervene and reverse the state government’s decision to withdraw cases related to the 2022 Hubballi riots. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra along with Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, party leader Ashwath Narayan and others stage a protest against the Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the 2022 Hubballi riots case against AIMIM leaders, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI)

A delegation led by leader of the opposition R Ashoka met with the governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum highlighting their concerns about the cabinet’s move. In the memorandum, the Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the decision, claiming that both the police and judiciary had opposed withdrawing the cases due to the seriousness of the riots.

“This kind of patronising anti-national and anti-social elements would encourage wicked forces. I seek your kind intervention in revoking the cabinet decision on withdrawal of cases against those accused in Hubballi riots in the larger interest of the state’s law and order,”Ashoka told Gehlot.

The Karnataka government on Friday withdrew a raft of criminal cases in the state, including one registered against a group of people, mostly from the minority community, in connection with the 2022 Hubballi riots. The decision to withdraw several criminal cases was taken by the state cabinet in its meeting on Thursday. Some of these cases were registered against Kannada activists, farmer leaders, as well as BJP leaders like former minister MC Sudhakar and senior leader CT Ravi.

Ashoka said that political pressure played a significant role in the Congress government’s decision and alleged that deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar had personally requested that the cases be dropped. The BJP accused the Congress-led administration of appeasing some communities at the expense of justice.

In April 2022 in Old Hubballi, a mob attacked the Old Hubballi police station, damaged police vehicles, and threw stones at officers and civilians, leaving several police personnel injured. A total of 158 people were arrested in connection with the riots, and some were charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Ashoka argued that the violence went beyond communal tensions and represented a direct challenge to the rule of law. “The Old Hubballi riot case should not just be seen as a communal issue. It is a fight against anti-national and anti-social elements,” he said.

State home minister G Parameshwara defended the government’s decision, saying that the process followed legal protocols and would ultimately require court approval. He also said that similar actions had been taken in other states, referencing Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had previously withdrawn cases against himself while in office. “The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had cases against him. He withdrew cases while holding the CM’s post,” Parameshwara remarked, suggesting that the BJP’s criticism was misplaced.

He reiterated that the government was acting within the framework of the law and was not making unilateral decisions. “After approving the proposal to withdraw the case, we have to inform the court. If the court accepts the proposal, then the case will be withdrawn. If it doesn’t, then the case won’t be withdrawn,” he explained, stressing that the government was following proper procedures.

In response to claims that the withdrawal of cases favoured minority communities, Parameshwara emphasised that the decision involved various groups, including farmers and students. “Are there only minorities in those cases? All are there — farmers, students, and ordinary citizens who took part in various agitations,” he said, dismissing the BJP’s accusations of communal bias.

The cabinet’s decision to withdraw 43 cases, including those linked to the Hubballi riots, has sparked a political battle in Karnataka. While the BJP slam the Congress government for allegedly undermining justice, the state government maintains that its actions are in line with legal procedures. Parameshwara assured that any further decisions, including those related to the 2020 DJ Halli and KG Halli riots, would be carefully reviewed, following the same due process.