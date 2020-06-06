BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections

india

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:35 IST

The BJP has rejected Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan’s proposal of backing the saffron party even if it opts for a change of face in Bihar assembly polls and reiterated that the elections will be contested only under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar only.

The BJP’s Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and another party functionary B L Santosh sent out that message at a virtual meeting of the party’s state leaders and workers late Friday evening.

“Former national president and Union home minister Amit Shah had already made an announcement in this regard that Nitish Kumar will be the face of the NDA in Bihar. The BJP stands by it. Nitishji will be our face and forthcoming elections will be contested on the policies and achievements of both Centre and the state,” said Yadav, passing the message to both party cadres and alliance partners that there should be no confusion on this count.

Shah had declared in late 2019 that Nitish Kumar will lead the alliance in the next assembly elections.

The party cadres, grass root workers were all instructed to keep this fact in mind and work for the alliance in tandem.

The BJP leader’s announcement comes at the backdrop of an interview given by the LJP president to a news agency in which he mooted the idea of backing the BJP, if it opts for a change of face in the Bihar assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Paswan had recently expressed his dissatisfaction with the Bihar chief minister’s handling of the migrant crisis. He minced no words in saying that the crisis could have been handled better and there was “perceptible anger among migrant workers from Bihar who are stuck in far-off places.”

“If they (BJP) want to go ahead with Nitish Kumar ji, we are with them, if they want to have a change of mind... whatever decision the BJP takes, we will support,” Paswan said in the interview.

The Bihar BJP in-charge, Yadav, made it clear to all party cadres that they should not bother about who will be contesting how many seats. “Whatever seats one gets, NDA will fight unitedly. Prepare for all 243 seats,” he said and asked the party workers to treat June 7 virtual rally of Amit Shah as a ‘bugle’ for election.

With the election likely to be technology-based, he advised the party workers to create a WhatsApp group for each assembly segment and add 75% of the voters in that particular segment who do not toe any party line. “In each assembly segment, there will be two virtual rallies will be organised,” Yadav added.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a virtually rally in Bihar on June 7. Yadav said that from June 11 onwards, a team of two comprising a party cadre and another party office-bearer will start distributing to each voter a folder containing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to people and the centre’s achievement in every constituency. Party sources said that several such teams will be involved in each assembly segment.