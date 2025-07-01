BJP to announce its new Bengal chief next week. These two are in the lead

Bracing for the West Bengal assembly elections in 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to announce the party's new state unit president next week. The final decision will likely be announced officially on July 3.(File Photo / Representational Image)

The schedule for the nominations and election was notified by the party's returning officer and MLA Deepak Barman, news agency PTI reported.

The nominations for the post of the party's Bengal unit chief will be accepted on Wednesday (July 2), with scrutiny and withdrawal on the same day. Following this, the list of candidates will be released at 6 pm, as per the notification.

According to a senior BJP functionary quoted by PTI, “If more than one candidate remains in the fray, voting will take place on Thursday from 12 noon, and the results will be declared by 1.30 pm.”

The final decision will likely be announced officially on July 3 during a “president felicitation” ceremony at Kolkata's Science City Auditorium.

If an election for the post does take place, around 415 state council members will participate in the voting.

Two strong contenders for post as BJP leaders say decision will be unanimous

While several BJP leaders have said the process is a formality and a consensus candidate chosen by the central command will take over the post, two strong contenders are likely in the running.

A section of the leaders is pitching for a new but experienced face in BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, whose recent visit to the BJP national president JP Nadda's residence sparked speculation.

Bhattacharya met Nadda in Delhi on Monday, with a party source reportedly claiming that senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad was also present during the meeting, PTI reported. Prasad is overseeing the election process for the West Bengal BJP president.

Bhattacharya has rejected these claims, saying his meeting with Nadda was to brief him about the recently concluded parliamentary delegation visit on Operation Sindoor.

The name of incumbent West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar is also being considered. Majumdar is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat.

"Some believe that Majumdar, having served since 2021, should make way for a fresh face. But, others fear that replacing him now, just eight months before the polls, may disrupt the already fragile organisational structure," PTI quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.

(With PTI inputs)