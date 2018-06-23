BJP to appoint head for each 543 Lok Sabha seat before 2019 elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will appoint an in-charge for each of the 543 Lok Sabha segments and set up an 11-member committee in every state to start preparation for the next year’s parliamentary elections, two party leaders privy to the matter said.

These in-charge, or prabhari, will be from outside the Lok Sabha constituency which they will oversee, the first leader said. The 11-member panel will be called “Chunav Taiyari Toli” (election preparation group) and will look after 13 specific assignments related to the state, the second leader said.

This is for the first time that the BJP has appointed an in-charge for every Lok Sabha seat — a model that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been following for years — and such a specific team has been deployed in each state to prepare the ground for Parliamentary elections, the two leaders said.

“We are getting ready for polls,” first leader said. “The earlier we start preparing, the better the understanding we will have of our strengths and weaknesses. The party intends to win in 2019 with a margin bigger than in 2014.”

“The Modi-Shah duo lay a great focus on organisational work,” the second leader said. “The entire exercise is to fine-tune the organisation for the next challenge.”

BJP president Amit Shah has begun a tour of all states, starting with Chhattisgarh on June 10, and plans to visit each state by the end of July to review the preparedness of each state unit for the general election. The BJP faces a challenge in some of the states with opposition parties such as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh and the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) coming together in Karnataka. The BJP intends to neutralise this threat by taking a first-mover advantage.

Each state unit has been asked to prepare a detailed report on relevant social issues, the political situation, the strategy of the opposition, the possibility of alliances, and the names of those who benefited from central schemes. The units have also been asked to check the backgrounds of those who intend to join the party in the coming months. These details need to be ready before Shah’s visits, the second leader said.

Apart from a prabhari, each parliamentary constituency will also get a three-member social media team, a three-member team to engage with the media, a legal team of three, and a two-member team for monitoring the implementation of central and state schemes, the first leader said.

During his visits to different states, Shah will hold brainstorming sessions with the 11-member poll team, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh parivar, full-time volunteers engaged in expansion work and with the person in charge of those Lok Sabha seats in a state that the BJP could not win last time.

Each general secretary of the party has been assigned specific states to follow up on after Shah’s visit is over, the second leader said.